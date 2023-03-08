In relation to the works on the bunker of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, Santiago de Cali specified the beginning of this project that has been advanced for several governments and that would have as objective to improve the infrastructure of the center of the capital of the Valley.

This tender you are looking for enhance the resources that correspond to the judicial entity It was obtained by Nueva Fiscalía SAS, an entity that is in charge of all the progress of the work.

The construction process of this project will begin in June 2023, as reported by the Mayor’s Office of Cali, adding a web page for citizens to follow up on it.

“The entity announces that the start of the construction process is scheduled for June 1, 2023; as a result, it has enabled a web portal so that citizens can follow the details and development of the process. For its part, the FGN explains that it is essential ensure high standards of quality, ethics and compliancegenerating progress both for the investigative entity and for the institutionality of the country”, indicated the Municipal Administration.

This project was called Partial Urban Renovation Plan “Ciudadela de la Justicia”, which will be located on the center of the capital of Valle del Cauca, in front of the Palace of Justice.

“In accordance with Decree No. 411.0.20.0363 of June 9, 2014, by means of which the Partial Urban Renovation Plan “Ciudadela de la Justicia” is adopted, the project will be built on lots A-0202 and A- 0203, located between carreras 10 and 11 and between streets 12 and 13 of the District of Santiago de Cali”, stated Nueva Fiscalía SAS

“The Infrastructure planned as part of the Project of the Headquarters of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, will consider the principles of functionality, security, regulations and sustainability for the design and construction of new spaces, so that the operation of the property is allowed, covering the needs of the Entity”, highlighted the entity.

Objectives of this project:

1. Advance security and regulatory aspects in the Pacific Region.

2. Promote the urban development of a sector that presents many social problems, since it should be noted that this is adjacent to the area of ​​El Calvario and Sucre, which have tried to intervene previously.

