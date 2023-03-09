the last one wasn’t happy either for a police academy student who was shot by a teacher while he was conducting training. The Defense Security Committee of the Parliament will now hold a meeting on this event. And more than justified.
First, according to information that has already leaked to the media, this instructor who shot a student at the police academy is only a civilian employee of the academy and was not authorized to conduct such training at all. This is already a very serious matter.
