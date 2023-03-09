A cook of a jThe Sierra Grande kindergarten was carrying bags of waste. At that moment he stumbled with a ledge of the concrete sidewalk, he fell to the ground and injured his left knee.

This episode was reported to the ART, which recognized the contingency as a work accident. and referred her to a specialist. She then underwent a Nuclear Magnetic Resonance which she diagnosed: “anatomical changes of both menisci, to be correlated with the history”. Later she underwent a menisectomy.

The process continued and the Medical Commission affirmed that it had “menisctomy without sequelae”. He set a lower percentage of disability, but since the worker did not agree with that result, she started the lawsuit.

Then the agreement approval hearing was held but the amount offered by the defendant was rejected by the cook.

En the medical expert report the conclusions were: “left knee: scars are observed hypopigmented normotrophic cells corresponding to the skin wound resulting from the denounced blow and to the arthroscopic portals of the surgery”. It was stated on that occasion that the worker had a “tear of the internal meniscus of the left knee.”

Finally, with all the documentation and evidence generated, the Viedma Labor Chamber ordered Horizonte Compañía de Seguros Generales SA to pay compensation for the consequences of the accident.



