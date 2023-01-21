The Captaincy of the Port of Santa Marta, issued the restriction of operations of smaller shipswater sports with and without motor and diving activity in the sector of Rodadero, Playa Blanca, Inca Inca, Bello Horizonte and Santa Marta Baystarting this Friday due to the increase in winds and the height of the waves that occur in the city.

It may interest you: “Santa Marta is preparing for the tourist season”: Dimar

Over the Caribbean Sea, a gradual increase in the intensity of trade winds caused by the interaction of a high pressure located to the east of the Florida peninsula (1021 mbar) with the Darien low pressure (1010 mbar), generating east and northeast winds with speeds of 15 to 26 knots (27-50 km/h) (Force 4-6) and waves of 1.5 to 2.7 meters (Sea 4-5).

The beaches of Santa Marta will have personnel to control that there are no smaller ships transiting in the area.

It is expected that in the next 48 hours these conditions intensify with east and northeast winds with speeds between 20 and 27 knots (37-50Km/h) (Force 5-6), with a wave height that oscillates between 2.0 and 3.0 meters (Mar 5). It is recommended to maximize security measures in the development of maritime activities.



The cloudy days that have occurred are due to the interaction of the intertropical convergence zone and a low pressure of 1011 millibars located in the center of the Colombian Caribbean coast.

Forecast

Coastal area: Little cloudy sky. East-Northeast direction wind, with speeds from 21 to 32 knots (Force 5-7). Ambient temperature will range from 25°C to 26°C.

You may also be interested in: Port of Santa Marta presents a new cargo service

Maritime Area: East direction wind, with speeds from 23 to 28 knots (Force 6-7). Wave height will oscillate between 2.3 to 3.0 meters (Mar 4-5). It is recommended to maximize security measures in the development of maritime activities