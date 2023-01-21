Massimiliano Allegri, how are you experiencing this moment after the 15-point penalty in the standings?

«It’s a difficult time for everyone and after yesterday we need to consolidate even more. We have to think only of the pitch, working with a low profile and trying to take it one step at a time.”

What changes in Juve?

«Nothing changes, we just have to score points. Tomorrow evening there’s a difficult match against Atalanta, we’re playing at home and it’s a challenge to face in the best way to win and secure seventh place. One step at a time, then there’s the Coppa Italia and the Europa League: we have to work, keeping a low profile and trying to do the best possible».

You are the mental coach of this team, what keys will you touch?

«The judicial proceedings concern the club, there will be an appeal and we have to think only of the pitch. We have 22 points, we need to win tomorrow to score 25 and then make a second round trying to get the most out of it to slowly climb positions».

Are there any conditions for having an extra push or playing more lightly?

«In Juve you never play lightly. There is pressure to win, now we have to work and recover players. Pogba and Vlahovic will be available next Sunday against Monza, while Cuadrado will be available again tomorrow. Before the ruling Juve had 37 points, one point off second place, with every chance of playing for a place in the Champions League and maybe the championship. We must continue to do our duty, the final sentence will be in two months and we must not be found with regrets for what we have not done ».

What do you want to tell the fans?

«Let’s get together with the fans, but we went through it a month ago with the resignation of the president: these are life’s unforeseen events, this is a big unforeseen event, but individually we come out strengthened. With all the serenity of the case and the commitment, determination to do something very important: one step at a time to climb the rankings».

Have you spoken to the president Ferrero and the CEO Scanavino?

«This morning I spoke with Scanavino and today at 14.30 the president will be with the CEO to speak to the team. All we have to do is train, prepare for the match and win it».

Which sentiment prevails? Anger, disappointment, desire for redemption?

«All situations that arise must be transformed into opportunities. This is an opportunity to have an extraordinary season, to make the most of it. We have the Europa League, it would allow us to go to the Champions League: it’s not easy, but we have 60 points available in the league».

What will he tell the team?

«There’s no need to invent, I don’t like to talk much. The team knows what it has to do, nothing has changed for us: it takes inner strength to come back from this situation».

Do they worry the other investigations and change your perspectives?

«I am the coach of Juvents and I will remain a coach, unless they fire me… You have to be responsible and take responsibility when things don’t go well: in difficulties it is more stimulating for me and it must concern everyone. We are 12 points from 4th place, now there’s Atalanta and it’s a direct match: let’s face it in the best way. 5 youth players played with Monza, excellent work was done in previous years. We need to go in that direction: the Italian championship tells you this, just look at the ratio between Serie A and the premier. There is a ratio of 1 to 4».

Did you have the perception of this sentence?

«I wasn’t able to say: we accept the sentence and then the club will appeal. We think of the field to do the best: we work, low profile and live this challenge starting from 22 points. The boys will do anything to do something extraordinary.”

Cherubini was banned for 16 months. You remain the only man in football, do you feel more responsibility?

“Each of us has our own responsibility. I am sorry for him, for Agnelli, Nedved, Arrivabene and Garimberti. There is a human aspect that goes beyond this».

Only Juve condemned, did you think they are mad at you?

«After requesting 9 points, I made the calculations to go to the Champions League. With 15 points I redid another calculation. The media champions is that and an extraordinary thing must be done».