The tension rises, waiting for the semifinal between France and Morocco. But in Paris, as in the rest of the country, it’s not just a football question. After the first sporadic clashes on Saturday, following Morocco’s victory over Portugal (1-0), the authorities fear new security problems. In particular on the Champs Elysée where Moroccan fans have so far gathered to celebrate the successes of the Maghreb national team. But where France fans also usually meet after great successes. And so, the city hall of the sector calls for the closure of the entire Avenue for tomorrow evening.

Dead

—

This was requested by the mayor of the eighth arrondissement, Jeanne d’Hauteserre, who fears that the Elysiums will turn into a guerrilla terrain for the usual breaker. Those who faced the police until late at night on Saturday, after the vast majority of Moroccan fans had peacefully celebrated their historic qualification to the semifinals. And despite the deployment of 1,200 agents. Which will rise to 2,000 tomorrow, as announced by the Paris Prefecture. The goal is to maintain order, avoid violence and damage, but also crowd movements. In 1998, during the celebrations for Les Bleus’ first world title, two panicked motorists injured 150 people on the Champs, killing two.