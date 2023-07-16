Home » Market Bibart | Ironically: Accident at the fire brigade approach
News

Market Bibart | Ironically: Accident at the fire brigade approach

by admin
Market Bibart | Ironically: Accident at the fire brigade approach

Several fire brigades responded to an embankment fire near Markt Bibart on Friday afternoon. In the drought, around 150 square meters of bushes caught fire next to the state road towards Scheinfeld. A firefighter may have been in a hurry to get to the scene. Although a car had given way to the fire engine on the B8, it touched the car. Luckily only body damage, the fire engine was still operational. Incidentally, the fire itself was quickly extinguished.

See also  Focus on the Dragon Boat Festival holiday cultural tourism market, the source of tourists from outside the province has steadily rebounded - Economic - Southeast Net

You may also like

Sunday Rai Sport (Web and Play) 16 July...

Bagadó: work begins on the boardwalk over the...

Archaeologists discover unknown ancient city in Spain »...

Increase in Fosalud night consultations in Salvadoran territory

Young man from Villanueva died in a tragic...

Stood 30 kilos of cocaine in Rome, arrested...

Nitrogen heat wave in the USA with unprecedented...

Stay Prepared: Surviving the Deadly Heat Waves Sweeping...

Inter: Lautaro ‘energy recovered, I’m so hungry for...

One of the men found dead in Los...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy