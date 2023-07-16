Market Bibart | Ironically: Accident at the fire brigade approach

Several fire brigades responded to an embankment fire near Markt Bibart on Friday afternoon. In the drought, around 150 square meters of bushes caught fire next to the state road towards Scheinfeld. A firefighter may have been in a hurry to get to the scene. Although a car had given way to the fire engine on the B8, it touched the car. Luckily only body damage, the fire engine was still operational. Incidentally, the fire itself was quickly extinguished.

