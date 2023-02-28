The number of confirmed victims of the shipwreck of Steccato di Cutro in Crotone does not stop, destined to rise hour after hour. In fact, the search operations for the bodies of the people involved in the dramatic event continue today: the last discovery occurred this morning it’s from a grown man, the authorities said. Yesterday, however, the body of one was found 14 year old girl. But the fear is that in the end the count will go beyond 100 victims. According to what was reconstructed by the prosecutor’s office, in front of the Calabrian coasts the wooden fishing boat that departed from Izmir, Turkey, during the storm – the sea had reached force 5 – it ran into a shoal, breaking apart. It was dawn on Sunday.

There were at least 180 people on board, most of whom lost their lives. THE survivors are 79, all assisted in the Cara of Crotone and Catanzaro. People of Afghan, Iraqi, Iranian, Pakistani, Syrian nationality traveled on the boat. That is, countries in which repressive regimes or bloody wars persist.

“A trip costing up to 8,000 euros”

The prosecutor’s office is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the “journey of hope” which led to the shipwreck and the massacre. They have now been identified three alleged smugglers who would have sailed the boat, which left on February 23 and arrived in Italy two days ago. They were against them as many judicial police detentions were issued. Two are adults and come from Turkey and Pakistan. Both were taken to Crotone prison. While the other, a minor, was locked up in the juvenile prison of Catanzaro.

To be able to reach Italy, the gateway to Europe, for migrants”they spent up to 8,000 euros per testa” for the trip, as ascertained by the prosecutor’s office. The investigation continues to circumscribe facts and responsibilities.