The Twitter profile of the director de The print, Massimo Giannini has been hacked. A complaint was promptly presented to the judicial authority and the investigation was entrusted to the Postal Police. Of course, everything that has been published on Massimo Giannini’s Twitter profile in the last 24 hours (i.e. from 8 pm yesterday) does not correspond to his thoughts either with regard to the tweeted videos, or photos or phrases, writings or other.