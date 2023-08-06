Massimo Giletti under investigation for defamation after Graviano’s lawsuit

Massimo Giletti’s reaction after receiving notification of Giuseppe Graviano’s lawsuit.

The Massimo Giletti’s reaction after receiving notification of the deed that sees him under investigation, together with the journalist Sandra Amurri, for defamation by the prosecutor of Terni. The complaint is from Joseph Graviano.

Massimo Giletti under investigation, the reaction to Graviano’s lawsuit: “I’m not surprised, the country turns upside down”

Massimo Giletti received notification of the deed which sees him under investigation, together with the journalist Sandra Amurri, for defamation. The lawsuit comes from Joseph Graviano, an inmate who is serving several life sentences for conspiracy to commit crimes. The file would then be classified. “I have faith in justice” Massimo Giletti told breaking latest news. The boss linked to Cosa Nostra had also sued Roberto Saviano. “I’ve always had faith in justice, of course sometimes I think we live in an upside-down country, but now nothing surprises me anymore” are the words of Massimo Giletti after the lawsuit. Already in 2020 he had been forced to live under guard two weeks later the threats of the boss Filippo Graviano, brother of Giuseppe Graviano. The current events concern an interview made by the journalist during Non è l’Arena with Salvatore Baiardo, a man of the Gravianos, who announced the arrest of Messina Denaro. Guido Crosetto, defense minister, expressed his solidarity on Twitter. “Solidarity with Massimo Giletti. We live in an upside down country”wrote the minister.

Solidarity with Massimo Giletti.

We live in an upside down country. — Guido Crosetto (@GuidoCrosetto) August 5, 2023

Who is Giuseppe Graviano: the boss called Martiduzzu or Mother Nature

Joseph Graviano he is 60 years old. Affiliated with Brancaccio family together with his brother Filippo, in 1990 he was regent of the district of Brancaccio-Ciaculli. He played a very important role in the massacres of 1993 in Palermo, Florence, Rome and Milan, and in the murder of Pino Puglisi. He is currently in the Terni prison where he is serving six life sentences. The first conviction came in 1997 for the massacre of Capacianother in 1999 for the Via D’Amelio massacre and for being the instigator of the murder of the anti-mafia priest don Pino Puglisi. Another life sentence came in 2000 for the 1993 bomb attacks in Florence, Milan and Rome. In 2012, he received another for the murder of Joseph DiMatteo and in 2020 for the Carabinieri murders Antonino Fava and Vincenzo Garofalo.

