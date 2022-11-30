«Tax evasion is a serious problem for any country, it is in an important way for Italy and in fact a lot has been done. In the Pnrr this is a theme that is underlined with great concreteness and many indications and has already been defined, among other things, with the EU and there are no signs that it will be changed”. This was stated by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella when answering a question on the matter during the joint press conference with the Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, and clarifying that the fight against tax evasion remains central to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

“I urge caution in the definitions given, such as ‘black jersey’, because they often arise from criteria that differ from country to country and I have always been resistant to the use of these essentially unscientific definitions”. This was underlined by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella in response to a question from journalists, today in Bern, on the risk of a ‘black shirt’ Italy in Europe in terms of tax evasion.

«We strongly hope that we can quickly resume not only the collaborative dialogue, but also the collaboration process. The latest signs are very encouraging, of collaboration, of a search for collaboration between the Confederation and the European Union, which are necessary, natural interlocutors, called by the common European culture to collaborate in every field, in every aspect, naturally according to the specific conditions and characteristics of each subject. Italy will do everything to encourage and facilitate this dialogue, the development of this collaboration between the Swiss Confederation and the European Union”. This was reiterated by the President of the Republic at the end of talks with his counterpart from the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis.

“We discussed the outstanding issues, I am thinking in particular of the ratification process of the agreement on the taxation of cross-border commuters and the cancellation of Switzerland from the 1999 black list” in matters of tax regimes. This was stated by the President of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis, at the end of the talks with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. «On a symbolic level – he explained – it is very important for Switzerland, since we are in full compliance with the rules, there is no longer any reason why this listing should still exist. On the material level it is not very important but on the symbolic one it is very important. We talked about it with the President who will talk about it with those responsible and then we talk about it through our embassy in Rome, in relations with our ministers, it is an unnecessary disturbance that no longer has a reason to exist, it would be good for our relations that it was no more”.