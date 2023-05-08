Max Verstappen won the fifth race of the year in Formula 1

the dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) strengthened its leadership in the World Cup Formula One by winning this Sunday the Miami Grand Prix (USA), the fifth of the year, played on the circuit built around the Hard Rock Stadium in the aforementioned town in the state of Florida; where he relegated to second and third place -respectively- his teammate, the Mexican Sergio Pérez, and the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), who achieved his fourth podium of the season: 102 in the premier class.

Verstappen, 25 years old and who is aiming for a third title in a row, achieved his 38th victory in F1, the third of the season, with a new display -after having started ninth- with which he triumphantly crossed the finish line ahead of ‘Checo’ (signing the fourth ‘double’ of the year for Red Bull) and the once again brilliant Alonso; in a race that the other Spaniard, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) finished in fifth position, behind the Englishman George Russell (Mercedes).

The seven times English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) He finished sixth, just ahead of Monegasque Charles Leclerc, Sainz’s teammate at Ferrari.

The two French of Alpine, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, they finished eighth and ninth; and the Danish Kevin Magnussen (Haas) captured the last point at stake, finishing tenth.

Verstappen, who repeated last year’s victory and also signed the fastest lap, now leads the World Cup with 119 points, fourteen more than ‘Czech’. The Asturian double world champion is third, with 75 units.

Alonso got back on the podium with Max Verstappen

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)which this Sunday was once again the great sensation after finishing third in the Miami Grand Prix (USA), the fifth in the Formula One World Cup, celebrated on the circuit built around the Hard Rock Stadium in the aforementioned town in the state of Florida his 102nd podium in the premier class, the fourth in the first five races of the year: something he had not achieved since 2012, in his penultimate year at Ferrari.

The Asturian double world champion – who at 41 is facing his twentieth season in F1 – was third at the premiere in Bahrain, repeated that position in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and finished in that position again five weeks ago in Melbourne (Australia ). A week ago he was fourth in Azerbaijan and this Sunday, by finishing third in Miami, he achieved his fourth podium in five races. Something that had not happened for almost eleven years, when he chained five drawers in the Grand Prix of Korea, India, Abu Dhabi, the United States and Brazil.

Before the start of this season, Fernando had last climbed into the drawer on November 21, 2021, by finishing third in the then debutant Qatar Grand Prix, which was won by the Englishman Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Dutchman Max Verstappen.