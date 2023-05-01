May 1st liveblog

The celebrations for “Labour Day” in the SPÖ this year are marked by the race for party leadership. In addition to the traditional rally on Vienna’s Rathausplatz with party leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner, their challengers Hans Peter Doskozil and Andreas Babler also invited to events. The FPÖ invites you to the marquee at the Urfahraner fair, the KPÖ to the demo in Vienna.

