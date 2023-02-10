An incident of corrective measures, opened the Absence of Recognition Section of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), to the mayor of Aguachica, Cesar, Robinson Manosalva, for unjustified non-compliance in the delivery of the schedule for the transfer of unidentified bodies from the San Martín (or “de los pobres”) cemetery to the town’s Catholic cemetery.

As described by the Section, led in the matter by Judge Raúl Sánchez, on September 22, the Aguachica government secretary Martha Patricia Beetar submitted a projected schedule (setting October 20 as the tentative date for exhumation) which it was not fulfilled.

From that moment on, according to the JEP, they no longer responded to the delivery of the schedule of activities, ignoring what was demanded by the magistracy (which a year and a half ago decreed precautionary measures on the cemetery of “the poor” due to the risk of loss or manipulation of remains of eventual disappeared that would be there).



“The Municipal Mayor’s Office of Aguachica remained silent, ignoring the judicial orders issued by the Section, for which reason it will proceed to activate the correctional powers available to the magistracy as a judicial authority,” the decision states.

They asked the Manosalva president to respond in the next five days to the opening of the incident and bring together the evidence he considers to defend himself against what has been concluded to date by the Section, which could punish him with arrest or a fine.

