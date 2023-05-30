Mayor of Hernandarias meets accountability of Fonacide and Royalties

Nelson Cano, mayor of Hernandarias, reported that he has complied in due time and form with the accountability of Royalties and Fonacide, corresponding to the first four-month period of the year 2023, as stipulated by law 3984/10, 4758/12 of the Comptroller General of the Republic .

In this way, the Hernandariense commune is complying with the law and the transparent management of the economic resources transferred to the Municipality of Hernandarias.