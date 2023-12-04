Home » Mayor of Taranto Melucci joins Italia Viva – News
The mayor of Taranto Rinaldo Melucci joined Iv, and entered the control room of the party led by Matteo Renzi. The announcement by the leader himself during the National Assembly of IV.


“Something of great importance is happening in Taranto – said Renzi -: the mayor will continue his work together with us. We have always said the same things about Ilva and Taranto, then naturally there have been many controversies and discussions. We were the ones who put in more than a billion, taken from the Ilva seizure and put in for decarbonisation and for the clean environment project in Taranto.


Naturally there have been many discussions and many elements of comparison over the years, today a space for discussion opens up, the fact that Rinaldo Melucci continues his experience with us is in my opinion a very beautiful thing.”

