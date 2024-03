Red Bull Salzburg’s winning streak in the win2day ICE Hockey League was broken on Sunday. After four wins in a row, the league leaders had to admit defeat to iDM VSV 3:6 in Villach. Meanwhile, the Vienna Capitals defeated the Pioneers Vorarlberg 4-2 in front of their home crowd in the latecomer duel. The KAC held its own in Asiago with 5:2, Graz lost 3:6 in Bozen after a strong start.

