The Coffee launches Gingerbread Cookies for Christmas 2023 – MONDO MODA

New from The Coffee for Christmas 2023 is the aromatic, preservative-free gingerbread cookie, in an exclusive version of the brand. You Christmas Ginger Cookies They are on sale in coffee shops in Brazil and Europe.
The new product is made with selected ingredients, bringing the delicious taste of ginger and honey to traditional Christmas cookies, which pair perfectly with a cup of coffee. There are 90 grams in a themed pot, perfect for completing the Christmas table, giving as a gift or enjoying with your afternoon coffee.

The Coffee Ginger Cookies Christmas 2023 @ disclosure

In addition to all the flavor and quality of the product, characteristic of The Coffee’s Foods line, the cookies were developed to create bonds with customers on the most anticipated festive date of the year.
Each tin of Christmas Ginger Cookies costs R$39.00.

