According to the police report, there was mainly the usual mashing and damage to property: throwing eggs and firecrackers, smearing toothpaste and the like. The officers checked several groups of people and confiscated a large number of items such as eggs, toilet paper and shaving cream. In Nellingsheim, around 4 a.m., unknown perpetrators cut down the maypole with a chainsaw. In Römerstein-Donnstetten, the maypole was cut so that it had to be supported.