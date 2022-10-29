Mazzè. Tragedy touched on Saturday 29 at 4.30 pm in the hamlet of Mazzè. A two-seater ultralight crashed during take off a few hundred meters from the Il Falco flight school. The pilot managed to avoid ending up with the aircraft on provincial 90, at that intensely busy hour. The ultralight overturned in a freshly plowed field. The cockpit fell apart and the pilot was injured. After the first treatments on site by the 118 staff, she was taken with the helicopter rescue to the CTO (Video by Lydia Massia)

