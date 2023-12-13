Home » Medellín firefighters controlled the fire in “El Hueco”
Medellín firefighters controlled the fire in “El Hueco”

by admin
Residents of commune 10, La Candelaria, in the center of Medellín, experienced moments of anguish during the night of this Tuesday, December 12, after a large fire broke out inside a building in which a toy store apparently operated.

Several videos were released on social networks in which the flames can be seen while the residents of the building, located on 46th street and 54th, Hueco sector, They called the emergency authorities who were present in the area and thanks to synchronized work they managed to control the conflagration.

