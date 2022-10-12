Home News Media reporters from more than 80 countries and regions visited the “Forward New Era” theme achievement exhibition-China Daily
Media reporters from more than 80 countries and regions visited the "Forward New Era" theme achievement exhibition-China Daily

Media reporters from more than 80 countries and regions visited the "Forward New Era" theme achievement exhibition-China Daily

China Daily (Reporter) Wang Zhuangfei) On October 12, 2022, the news center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China organized the first outing to visit and interview, attracting more than 210 domestic and foreign media from more than 80 countries and regions to participate.The reporters came to visit the Beijing Exhibition HallForge ahead in a new eraThe theme achievement exhibition, feel the great achievements in the development of various fields in China since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of my country.

On October 12, Chinese and foreign journalists visited and interviewed the achievement exhibition on the theme of “Forwarding a New Era”.Photo by China Daily reporter Wang Zhuangfei

On October 12, foreign reporters visited and photographed the model of the Shandong Ship.Photo by China Daily reporter Wang Zhuangfei

On October 12, a foreign reporter took pictures before the return capsule of Shenzhou 12.Photo by China Daily reporter Wang Zhuangfei

On October 12, Chinese and foreign journalists visited and interviewed the achievement exhibition on the theme of “Forwarding a New Era”.Photo by China Daily reporter Wang Zhuangfei

On October 12, foreign reporters watched the guzheng performance.Photo by China Daily reporter Wang Zhuangfei

On October 12, foreign journalists experienced printing Yangliuqingqing paintings.Photo by China Daily reporter Wang Zhuangfei

