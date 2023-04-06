news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, 05 APR – “The Italian government has not understood that the organizing committee of an international sporting event cannot be commissioned. Any initiative relating to the infrastructures for the creation of the Mediterranean Games can only come from the choices of the organizing committee which, moreover, have already been agreed with the International Olympic Committee Choices which have already been transmitted for over a year to the competent ministries, from which no structural observations of merit have been received and the preliminary investigation concluded with the definition of the list of interventions since July 2022 with the then Minister Carfagna”. This was stated by the president of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano regarding the amendment signed by Fdi, approved by the Senate Budget Commission, for the appointment of an extraordinary commissioner of the Mediterranean Games in Taranto scheduled for 2026. The text of the amendment specifies that the appointment of the commissioner is necessary “in order to ensure the timely implementation of the interventions necessary for the running of the Games”.



“The new government – continues the president Emiliano – from the date of its inauguration, has not decided to carry out any technical and operational discussions with the organizing committee which has been working on the event for years. The commissioner will only be able to play a role relating to the infrastructural works which, on the other hand, however, can only be shared with the Organizing Committee as well as with the local authorities and territories concerned.The sharing of initiatives in the territories and the methods of their implementation are the only element that can guarantee timely and effective realization of the works and of the event itself”.



(ANSA).

