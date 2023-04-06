Home Sports Serie A: A bitter swatter for leaders Naples
Serie A: A bitter swatter for leaders Naples

Status: 04/02/2023 10:40 p.m

Leader SSC Napoli suffered a bitter defeat in the Italian soccer championship. The team went down at home against champions AC Milan.

Napoli, who last knocked out Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League round of 16, lost 4-0 to the Lombards. Rafael Leao (17th minute/59th), Brahim Diaz (25th) and Alexis Saelemaekers (67th) scored for the guests from Milan. Both teams will meet again in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on April 12th and 18th.

With 71 points, the SSC remains the clear leader in Serie A, Milan climbed to third place with 51 points. Second is Lazio Roma (55), the team won 2-0 in Monza.

Inter Milan also loses against Fiorentina

Inter Milan suffered the next setback. Lombardy lost 1-0 to Fiorentina. It was Inter’s third straight defeat and fourth in their last five Serie A games.

Bonaventure with the winning goal for Florence

Giacomo Bonaventura (53rd) scored the winning goal for the team from Tuscany. National player Robin Gosens was in the starting line-up for Inter but was substituted in the 63rd minute.

The traditional Milan club is fourth in the table with 50 points, while Fiorentina is eighth with 40 points.

