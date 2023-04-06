Fiorentina players have taken a big step towards qualifying for the Italian Cup final.

Izvor: EPA/SIMONE VENEZIA/ANSA

Fiorentina is close to reaching the final of the Italian Cup!

On Wednesday night, no new surprises happened when Cremonese played away at Cremonese, which knocked out the best Italian team this season – Napoli.

Vincenzo’s Italian team reached a routine victory and if a miracle does not happen at the “Artemio Franki” stadium in three weeks, they will have the opportunity to fight for the trophy.

CREMONEZE – FIORENTINA 0:2 (0:1)

The visitors from Florence took the lead in the 20th minute when, after Cristian Biraghi’s cross from the left, he jumped the highest in the penalty area. BrazilianArtur Kabral sent the ball under the bar with his head – 0:1.

Arthur Cabral has the plague scoring goals. Flying through Fiorentina ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Vkx2iMAtpz — Nilsinho (@Nilsinho8)April 5, 2023

He solved all dilemmas about the winner Argentinian Nikolas Gonzales from the penalty spot after a handball in the penalty area by Emanuel Aivo, who then earned a red card – 0:2.

Serbian forward Luka Jović entered the game in the 82nd minute from the bench for reserve players, unlike Aleksa Terzić, who did not get a chance in Kremena. “Eagles” defender Nikola Milenkovic, on the other hand, was not even in the protocol due to the flu.

The return match in Florence is scheduled for April 26, while a day later is reserved for the new “Derby of Italy” between Inter and Juventus. The first match ended in a draw after the Milan team avoided defeat in Turin (1:1) in stoppage time.

(mondo.ba)