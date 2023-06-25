Home » Mediterranean University – Articles – 28 June and 5 July
Mediterranean University – Articles – 28 June and 5 July

Wednesday 28 June and Wednesday 5 July from 8.00 to 11.00 the Adspem Fidas onlus blood bank will be present at the Cittadella Universitaria (via dell’Università 25) in the DiGiES Department for blood collection.

(A light breakfast without milk and derivatives is allowed).

Anyone who is in a position to donate could in this way help a large number of patients who need blood transfusions, the only life-saving drug for some pathologies.

For the occasion, a gadget from the University of Reggio will be offered to all donors.

