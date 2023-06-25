Everyone! The opening of Ningbo Kaishike is very popular, and there is no one in Sam’s shop?On-site situation… – Yuyao News Net

On the one side is Ningbo City Opener

“Show-style queuing” swipes the screen violently

On one side are 2 Sam’s Club stores

Start a “price war”…

Ningbo Membership Supermarket “Short-handed Rush”

Which would you choose?

Ningbo market opener “show-style queuing” swipes the screen

This Dragon Boat Festival, Ningbo’s opening customers “show-style queuing” swiped the screen.

At noon on June 24, the last day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the reporter went to the Market Opener. As on the first day of opening, the north gate on Shounan East Road is temporarily closed. You need to detour from Yinzhou Avenue to Yingxiang Road, then drive onto Shici Road, and enter from Kaishi Kenan Gate.

The reporter followed the flow of people and entered the store on the first floor in about 15 minutes. As soon as you enter the store, you can feel a vigorous popularity——

Many people were dispatched by the whole family, and some people were pushing back and forth with full shopping carts; almost all the tasting spots were lined up; there were not only customers on the shelves, but also distributors who were constantly replenishing goods; There is also a long queue at the counter, and more than 20 checkout windows are fully open. It takes about 6 or 7 groups of customers to wait for the checkout, which lasts about 5 minutes…

The reporter learned from Ningbo Kaishike that the traffic limit method was adopted for the first 5 days before the opening, and the daily limit was 20,000 through online appointments. During the Dragon Boat Festival, the average daily reservation volume of the store is about 12,000, and the afternoon and evening hours are more concentrated. Online appointments will be canceled starting June 25.

How is the popularity of the 2 Sam restaurants in Ningbo?

At the same time that the market openers “run wildly” into Ningbo, how popular are the two Sam’s Club stores? During the Dragon Boat Festival, the reporter went to the scene to experience it.

On the afternoon of June 24, the reporter went to the Sam’s Club located in the Happy Coast of Yinzhou Overseas Chinese Town. Entering Yinzhou Sam’s Club from Maocheng West Road, the traffic flow is relatively smooth and there is no congestion. It is worth mentioning that the previous journey was relatively slow during the holidays, and there was usually a wait for admission.

After entering the store, you can see that no matter whether it is the second floor, which is dominated by electrical appliances for daily use, or the first floor, which is dominated by fresh and cooked food, the flow of customers pushing shopping carts is not small. In the cashier area, the queue is basically kept at 3-4 groups of customers at each cashier, and the waiting time is about 2 minutes.

It is worth mentioning that in the deli area on the first floor, the grilled chicken, priced at 39.8 yuan, used to be a signature product that had to be “queued up to buy” in Sam’s. Can buy anytime, no need to queue. Ningbo Kaishike, which is 10 kilometers away, also sells roast chicken for 39.8 yuan, which is still the “queue king product”.

It can be seen that the arrival of market openers still has a certain diversion effect on Sam. But overall, the popularity of Ningbo Sam’s store remains at a relatively stable level.

Price war, fighting for new products!

Ningbo paid membership store “short battle”

The atmosphere of “short combat” is permeating among paid member stores in Ningbo.

In the past six months, Sam has lowered the prices of some commodities twice, including many online celebrity products such as Swiss rolls, mochi, and Kabayaki eel.

In May of this year, Sam added 10 more products for price adjustments, such as the sales price of Kabayaki eel from 88 yuan to 64.9 yuan, the Bisheng cloth washing machine from 898 yuan to 797.9 yuan, and the wasabi-flavored macadamia nuts from 139 yuan. From 99 yuan to 99 yuan, vitamin C chewable tablets (560 grams) from 99 yuan to 69 yuan, etc.

If you want to compare prices, there are not many products that can be compared due to the differences in the selection of products between the two member store brands. Excluding meat products (which may vary due to origin, transportation method, etc.), we selected several standardized products for comparison.

Taking the kitchenAid head-up kitchen machine as an example, the price of Ningbo Kaishike (opening special price) is 1999.9 yuan per unit, and the price of Ningbo Sam’s Club is 2899 yuan per unit; taking STAUB enamel pot as an example, Ningbo Kaishike 26cm The round stew pot is priced at 799 yuan, the 28cm stew pot is priced at 899 yuan, and the Ningbo Sam 24cm round stew pot is priced at 799 yuan; taking the LODGE cast iron pot (26cm) as an example, the price is 229 yuan in Ningbo, and Ningbo Sam The price is 199.9 yuan.

“Struggling for new products” is also a great weapon for Ningbo’s paid member stores to “fight with each other”.

The reporter noticed that whether it is Kaishike or Sam, the area of ​​electrical appliances and daily consumer goods has become the main category of “fighting for new products”. For example, Ningbo Sam’s Club recently “launched” a lot of fresh products, attracting many consumers to try and buy.

In Yinzhou Sam’s Club, AI chess-playing robot, PICO virtual reality all-in-one machine, Philips sitting posture corrector, B&O A9 wireless speaker, Fuji Japanese-style massage chair, Zoumi wireless floor scrubber, etc. are all new products that have been put on the shelves recently. Many consumers experience it on the spot.

When opening a market in Ningbo, many people even went to check in for the “new store limited products”. For example, 52-degree Wuliangye, during the opening period, the price of each bottle is 1098.9 yuan, and the price of 1000 yuan will be reduced by 99 yuan, that is, the price of each bottle is 999.9 yuan; the price of each carat diamond ring is 86999.9 yuan, the main diamond is 1.0 carats, G color VVS1 Clarity, with GIA certificate, etc.; there are also Rolex, radar watches, etc. that are more affordable than other channels.

The membership store track is getting crowded day by day,

Which card would you choose?

Since late March of this year, membership cards have been processed for a limited time. As of the eve of the opening, the number of registered members of Ningbo Kaishike has exceeded 60,000. “This number exceeds our initial expectations, and it also shows the strong purchasing power of Ningbo’s consumer market. We expect that by the end of this year, the number of registered members of Ningbo Kaishike is expected to exceed 100,000.” Zhang Sihan, president of Kaishike Asia, said .

Although Ningbo Sam store has not disclosed the number of registered members, according to public data, up to now, Sam has 44 stores in China, and the number of paying members in China exceeds 4 million. From this data, it is not difficult to imagine the number of member registrations of Ningbo Sam’s Club.

In addition to Kaishike and Sam’s Club, Metro, Hema, etc. have also entered the paid membership store track. iiMedia Consulting predicts that the market size of the warehouse membership store industry is expected to approach 40 billion yuan by 2025.

Yin Qiuping, Director of the Consumption Promotion Division of the Ningbo Municipal Bureau of Commerce, believes that the current consumer market in Ningbo has cultivated a relatively good payment-based consumption atmosphere, and with the opening of Costco, Ningbo membership stores will face competition in recruiting new members and renewing fees. Differentiated products and services should be provided; at the same time, despite increasingly fierce competition, after most consumers switch from hypermarkets to member stores, member stores will explode rapidly, and the market prospects are broad.

statement:All content and information sourced from “Yaojie Client” and “Yuyao News Network” may not be reproduced without the permission of this website! The media and websites that have been authorized by the agreement of this website must indicate “the source of the manuscript: Yuyao News Network” when downloading and using. Other texts, pictures, audio and video information reproduced on this website are all from the Internet and do not represent the views of this website. The copyright belongs to the original author. If you find that the information reproduced on this website infringes your rights, please contact us: 0574-62735052, and we will verify and deal with it in time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

