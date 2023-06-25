Swollen lymph nodes: all the tests to do

Swollen lymph nodes are a wake-up call for your health. Do not underestimate them, but deepen them with specific exams.

Your lymphatic system plays a key role in your overall health and well-being. Understanding the role of lymph vessels in your body is as important as it has three main functions that affect your daily routine.

As a component of the immune system, lymph vessels play a key role in protecting against disease. Your lymphatic system also helps maintain fluid drainage and facilitates fat absorption.

There are approx 500-600 lymph nodes in our body. They are bean-shaped and use lymphatic fluid, which is partially made up of white blood cells or lymphocytesto filter foreign and dangerous substances.

Swollen lymph node exams: which ones to do

Sometimes indicated as lymph glands, their task is to collect and drain the fluid from our fabrics. They play an important role in our ability to fight off infection and disease. Lymph nodes are found in the following areas of the body. Not only, therefore, behind the ear, neck and armpits, but also in the chest, abdomen and groin.

Mammography is one of the tests to do in case of swollen lymph nodes

Lymph nodes go largely unnoticed until they are enlarged or swollen due to their attempt to fight infections and diseases. You can control swollen lymph nodes by pressing gently on areas, such as the sides of the neck or around the armpit. Symptoms that are commonly associated with swollen lymph nodes include:

Redness above the knot areaSore throatFeverNight sweatsA runny nose

Paying close attention to swollen nodes is important as swelling is a sign that your body is coping with the disease.

In most cases, swelling occurs in the nodes behind the ears and on the neck. This is usually due to sinus infections or the common cold, but lymph nodes are often swollen from:

InfectionsInfluenzaMononucleosisHIVAutoimmune diseasesSarcoidosisTraumaCancer

Regions with enlarged nodes indicate where your body is fighting off disease or infection. Pay attention to where and for how long your knots feel enlarged. If you need to know more about your clinical situation, you can do the biopsyto determine the cause of the phenomenon.

For the case of enlarged lymph nodes in the breast and gland, however, the mammography it is the most effective test for an early diagnosis. Women over 50 have a mammogram every two years. If you want to get a more complete and satisfactory diagnosis, trust the ultrasound.

Although enlarged intramammary lymph nodes less than 10 mm in diameter have little oncological significance, theBilateral breast ETG it is recommended to verify the nature of the disease.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

