The anesthesiologist Andrés Eduardo Oñate Carrillo, 32, a native of Valledupar, was captured by the Brazilian authorities for alleged sexual abuse of sedated women in operating rooms in care centers in that country.

As reported by the Rio de Janeiro outlet, the doctor recorded himself at least twice sexually abusing women in the operating room.

The professional would have been exposed by the intelligence work of the foreign authorities for information from the Service for the Suppression of Hate Crimes and Child Pornography of the Federal Police (PF), in which they were able to notice that Andrés Eduardo Oñate would be related to pornographic material childish.

Oñate would have created a false profile that pretended to be a child to obtain images of a sexual nature. For this reason, the uniformed officers arrived at the doctor’s home in the Barra da Tijuca condominium in Rio de Janeiro to find him captured in front of his wife.

Andrés Eduardo Oñate has been in Brazil since 2017 and is a graduate of the Universidad del Magdalena in Santa Marta.

In Valledupar, he is remembered for having been interviewed by the media Cacica Stereo and Radio Nacional to recount his experience of vaccination for covid-19 when he worked at the Clementino Fraga Filho University Hospital.