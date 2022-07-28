China News Service, Meishan, July 28 (Reporter Liu Zhongjun) The reporter learned from the Health and Health Committee of Meishan City, Sichuan Province on the 28th that from 0 to 24:00 on July 27, 1 new local confirmed case (for the past asymptomatic) was added in the city. The infected person was transferred to the confirmed diagnosis), and there were no new local asymptomatic infections.

It is understood that since the current round of the epidemic, as of 24:00 on July 27, Meishan City has reported a total of 27 local confirmed cases and 47 local asymptomatic infections.

Newly confirmed cases:

Case 37 is a previously asymptomatic infection turned into a confirmed case (mild).

As of 8:00 on July 28, there are no high-risk areas in Meishan City.

Medium-risk areas: Buildings 17 and 20 in District D, Qiliping Town Resort, Hongya County, Building 12 in District E1, Buildings 1 and 5 in the South of District F2, Buildings 18 and 32 in District F3, and Buildings 25 and 35 in District F4 , Building 13, F5 District, No. 88, Qiliyuan Road, Resort Area, Qiliping Town, Hongya County, both in Hongya County.

Except for the high and medium-risk areas in Hongya County, all other areas are low-risk areas.

In addition, the Management Committee of Wawu Mountain, Liujiang Ancient Town, and Caoyutan Scenic Spots in Hongya County, Meishan City issued a reminder that tourists with a history of living in medium and high-risk areas should not visit the above-mentioned scenic spots in the near future unless necessary. (Finish)