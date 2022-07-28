On July 28, the official website of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China released the “Announcement on the Sales of Dalian Local Government Refinancing General Bonds (Third Tranche) in 2022”.

Dear Customer:

From July 29 to August 2, 2022 (except non-working days), our bank will sell 2022 Dalian local government refinancing general bonds (three tranches) to individual and corporate customers through electronic banking channels and domestic business outlets ).

The 2022 Dalian Local Government Refinancing General Bonds (Third Phase) issued on the OTC market this time, the bond abbreviation is 22 Dalian Bond 17, the bond code is 2271529,A 5-year fixed-rate coupon bond.

The listing date is August 5, 2022, and the bond value date is August 3, 2022.Interest is paid on August 3 every year (extended on holidays, the same below), repay the principal and pay the last interest on August 3, 2027. The face value of the bond is 100 yuan, the number of bonds subscribed by the customer is an integer multiple of the face value of 100 yuan, and the issue price is 100.00 yuan/100 yuan face value,The coupon rate is 2.80%. During the issuance period, the sales area is Liaoning Province; after the listing and trading, transactions can be conducted nationwide.

This issue of bonds is available on a limited basis, on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last; During the issuance period (except non-working days), the electronic banking channel will be available for 24 hours without interruption. For the handling process, please refer to the business introduction of the portal website and the promotional posters and folds of business outlets.

Daily Economic News Comprehensive Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Official Website

