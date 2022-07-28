Home Business up to date! The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China issued an important announcement: the coupon rate is 2.80%, and the sale is limited! | Daily Economic News
Business

up to date! The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China issued an important announcement: the coupon rate is 2.80%, and the sale is limited! | Daily Economic News

by admin
up to date! The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China issued an important announcement: the coupon rate is 2.80%, and the sale is limited! | Daily Economic News

On July 28, the official website of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China released the “Announcement on the Sales of Dalian Local Government Refinancing General Bonds (Third Tranche) in 2022”.

Dear Customer:

From July 29 to August 2, 2022 (except non-working days), our bank will sell 2022 Dalian local government refinancing general bonds (three tranches) to individual and corporate customers through electronic banking channels and domestic business outlets ).

The 2022 Dalian Local Government Refinancing General Bonds (Third Phase) issued on the OTC market this time, the bond abbreviation is 22 Dalian Bond 17, the bond code is 2271529,A 5-year fixed-rate coupon bond.

The listing date is August 5, 2022, and the bond value date is August 3, 2022.Interest is paid on August 3 every year (extended on holidays, the same below), repay the principal and pay the last interest on August 3, 2027. The face value of the bond is 100 yuan, the number of bonds subscribed by the customer is an integer multiple of the face value of 100 yuan, and the issue price is 100.00 yuan/100 yuan face value,The coupon rate is 2.80%. During the issuance period, the sales area is Liaoning Province; after the listing and trading, transactions can be conducted nationwide.

This issue of bonds is available on a limited basis, on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last; During the issuance period (except non-working days), the electronic banking channel will be available for 24 hours without interruption. For the handling process, please refer to the business introduction of the portal website and the promotional posters and folds of business outlets.

See also  Longji shares suffered a mercury reversal: the battery factory caught fire in November, the market value evaporated by 50 billion_公司_乐叶_单晶

Daily Economic News Comprehensive Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Official Website

Cover image source: Daily Economic News Data Map


Copyright Notice

1This article is an original work of “Daily Economic News“.

2

Without the authorization of “Daily Economic News“, it may not be used in any way, including but not limited to reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images, etc. Violators will be held accountable.

3Copyright cooperation telephone: 021-60900099.

You may also like

USA: Democrats announce $ 369 billion climate deal

Rai, properties for sale for 200 million

The point on UniCredit in the quarterly Day...

Lombard industry does not stop

Economic expectations in the EU and the Eurozone...

After the financial report exploded, Zuckerberg mentioned again:...

M&A in the skies: JetBlue snatches Spirit Airlines...

Cainiao Upgrades “End-to-End” Contract Performance Service and Launches...

Strada dei Parchi, the TAR confirms the suspension...

On July 27, the financing balance was 1,530.977...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy