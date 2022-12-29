Listen to the audio version of the article

War in Ukraine, taxation, business, justice reform. And again: gender equality, rave decree and government-Parliament interlocution. The ritual of the end-of-year press conference of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is celebrated with 43 answers to as many questions, supported by the Order of Journalists and the parliamentary press association.

At the centre, the hottest issues, such as the level of political cohesion in a majority testing the reforms, the need to “put companies in a position to work”, the position that Italy must take towards Iran, after the human rights violations, against women, that are taking place in that country. «It is inevitable – Meloni explains – that if these repressions against the demonstrators do not cease, Italy’s attitude will have to change. In this sense, an interlocution at an international level, at the level of allies, will be needed to identify the new position to be taken. And then the question of defense with the confirmation of the commitment on contributions to NATO (forward on the commitment for 2% of GDP»; «common EU defense is a complementary theme to the Atlantic Alliance») and the crisis in Ukraine (“I think I will go in Kiev before the end of February, Russia has decided to violate international law, it is unacceptable. We have ancient relations, Moscow’s choices must not fall on the people»).

And then again the prospect of a budget deviation (“it is a solution that I will never pursue lightly”), the Mes (“no one will resort to the fund, too stringent conditions; the EU should release the funds of the European Stability Mechanism to other initiatives”), the match in Europe for the revision of the Stability Pact (“it must be more concentrated on the issue of growth, starting with the deduction of investment spending from the deficit”), Tim (“we aim to control the network and maintain employment levels”), Expo 2030 (“personal commitment, I would not give up”), MPS (“we are working on the dossier for an orderly exit from the state and more banking centers”), presidentialism which – he reiterates – is a priority of his government.

Finally, the regional elections in February in Lombardy and Lazio (“they are also a test for the government”), up to the “Salva calcio” (“It is not a gift, the clubs pay their due in installments, the Serie A clubs pay like the others») and to the Italian social movement (the «MSI has played an important role in the history of Italy»).

The first since she has been at the helm of the executive, organized by the National Council of the Order of Journalists in collaboration with the Parliamentary Press Association. The meeting is held in the New Chamber of Parliamentary Groups of the Chamber. An eagerly awaited appointment, on a day that registers the definitive approval of the maneuver, in time to leave the specter of the provisional exercise behind the door and a few hours after the announcement of the achievement of the 55 objectives that had to be achieved by the end of this year within the Pnrr.