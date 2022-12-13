Home News Meloni: «Full support for Kiev. Energy, unsatisfactory response from the EU”
“We have always debated, sometimes decisively, vehemently, around the hypothesis that there should be more or less Europe in Italy. We have hardly ever wondered whether there should be more or less Italy in Europe. Our goal, rather than more Europe in Italy, is more Italy in Europe, as befits a great founding nation”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in communications to the Chamber in view of the European Council.

“The EU is united against Russian aggression”

“Italy, the founding state of both the Atlantic Alliance and of Europe, will do its part: Europe must be united against Russian aggression, we have not changed our minds, our convictions do not change whether we are in government or ‘opposition” continued Meloni in his communications to Montecitorio. “The room for maneuver for the ceasefire appears very limited today but Italy will in any case support the proposed efforts. The European Union must take on a more incisive role on this front for the benefit of the entire continent” Meloni pressed.

“Painful but effective sanctions against Moscow for us”

“The sanctions are painful for our productive fabric but they are effective: they are having an effect on Russia. The costs for Moscow must be higher than those borne by Europe. This is why we will monitor the effects of these measures, especially as regards energy” said the Prime Minister.

EU, Italy protagonist with the guiding star of national interest

“It was no coincidence that the first trip abroad as Prime Minister was to the European institutions. It was a choice that moved from the conviction and awareness that it wouldn’t have been difficult to prove how far the reality of the government was from a certain defeatist and interested story made abroad and the conviction that Italy can and must play a leading role in Europe having the defense of the national interest as its polar star” claimed the premier.

See also  Belluno, psychiatric section to be closed, state of agitation in prison

“We do not allow Putin to use food as a weapon”

“We must not allow Putin to use food shortages as a weapon against Europe, as he is already doing with gas and oil,” Meloni added. “Combating the food shortage also affects European security as a consequence of the instability of African countries,” the premier said.

