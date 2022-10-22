Listen to the audio version of the article

Giorgia Meloni, the first female prime minister in republican history, swore an oath today, Saturday 22 October, at 10 am, in the hands of the head of state Sergio Mattarella. After Meloni, the 24 ministers of her government were sworn in. The executive is now in office. And some of the ministers have already announced in which direction they intend to move

Tajani: first act phone call of Ukrainian foreign minister in solidarity with invaded people



My first act as foreign minister was “to call my colleague, the Ukrainian foreign minister, to express solidarity with an invaded people who are fighting for freedom,” as previously announced by the new foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

Pensions, Calderone: I will address issues by listening to social partners



“You know perfectly well that I will not take away from the issues, we will also address them by listening to the requests of the social partners and of all the subjects who make important contributions, then in the near future let us take all the necessary steps. We get to work, ”said the new Minister of Labor, Marina Elvira Calderone, for example, after taking the oath at the Quirinale, answering what her attitude will be on the Fornero law on pensions. And again: “At this moment it is important to encourage discussion so that shared solutions can be found for the benefit of the business world, of employees and self-employed workers and more generally of an increasingly inclusive world of work, combating forms of inequality and poverty”

Quota 102 also runs out at the end of the year. To avoid the return to the Fornero law in its full version, the center-right is already studying various measures, which could result in interventions to be launched even with a two-stage plan (immediately the extension of the Woman Option and Ape social and in the first months of 2023 the new flexibility interventions in output). Among the hypotheses on the table there is first of all Quota 41 “free”, also appreciated by the unions, for which a variant with the “association” obliged to a personal threshold, which however does not like the Carroccio, is also being evaluated. Meloni, however, also looks at the extension of the female Option mechanism (based on the contribution method) to male workers without excluding a higher age requirement: 60 or, more likely, 61-62 years instead of 58. The third possible path is the one traced by a proposal presented by Fdi the last legislature to allow exits with 62 years and 35 years contributions and with penalties of the salary slice of the allowance (up to a maximum of 8%) before the 66 year threshold.

Nordio, speed up process times and implement the Vassalli law



Among the first measures on justice for the minister Carlo Nordio there is “the full implementation of the Vassalli code, a code signed by a silver medal of the Resistance and in perspective the revision of the penal code signed by Mussolini, still in force and nobody talks about. But since the first emergency is the economic one, it is necessary to intervene in that part of justice that helps the economic recovery and that is to speed up times “