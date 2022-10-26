After having collected the confidence in the Chamber with 235 yes and 154 no, the government led by Giorgia Meloni today goes to the test of the Senate. In the evening you have a telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to whom you reiterated the “deep friendship” that binds Italy and the US. Many issues were addressed during his speech in the Chamber: Meloni started from the taxman to illustrate the key points of the executive’s program. Reduce the pressure, fight evasion, introduce the flat tax. Then you spoke of semi-presidentialism to give stability to the country, of support for families, no retreat on rights, modification of citizenship income, modification of pensions for flexibility, a commission of inquiry on Covid. And in one passage you dwelt on the condemnation of the “including fascism” regimes and on the racial laws “the lowest point” in Italian history. Meloni began by thanking Mattarella and Draghi and mentioned the women “who dared”. The reactions of the opposition were strongly opposed. Letta attacks: “No to presidentialism.”

8.55 – Pd: Serracchiani, “Meloni hurried yesterday, he said very little about rights and women”

Meloni «replied dryly, I had no right to reply. But I must say that it was enough to look, today among those ministers there are very few women ». The leader of the Democratic Party in the Chamber Debora Serracchiani, in Agorà, said this, returning to the question and answer on women with Giorgia Meloni yesterday in Montecitorio. “There is, and it is important, a woman president of the Council but it is not enough and breaking the roof if only one woman passes by. It seems to me that Meloni has said very little about emancipation, about what you want to do, about the services to choose what to do with life, “explained Serracchiani. “Rights are a common heritage but in many European countries, such as Poland and Hungary, we have seen that they can be lost. We would like more reassurance on women from Meloni, yesterday she did not talk about it. The appointment of Roccella also goes in a certain direction. On this, the opposition has found that they will be hard and firm, ”added the representative of the Democratic Party.

8.40 – Calenda: “Meloni has a very modest team. She is not ready for the terrible challenges we face “

Giorgia Meloni has made «an endless shopping list with all the Italian ills in it, but without a trace on the“ how ”to do things. There is no choice, no idea of ​​a country ». Carlo Calenda, leader of Action, says this in an interview with La Repubblica, according to whom it is time for “the opposition to strike a blow” and for “Letta to wake up: I have been looking for him for a month, but he does not answer, offended”. Politics “is not done with grudges – adds Calenda -. If you want to join the opposition, start chatting with the speaker, instead of chasing Conte who doesn’t even greet you ». For Calenda, the premier’s speech was “full of titles but empty of content and proposals for Italy”. It seemed “more like an opposition leader’s rally than a head of government.” However, Calenda liked “the clarity on Atlantic positioning and fascism”. Populists and sovereignists “always use verbal extremism as a marketing tool to intercept consensus and then when they reach the government they all look like Mario Monti. Meloni is proof that there is no democratic alarm ».

8.30 – Government: Crosetto, Meloni draws a 10-year horizon “Majority is also compact on international politics”

For the first time there is a prime minister «who outlines a 10-year horizon with a serious, high-level speech. You have made an act of courage, seriousness and foresight, without thinking about whether you will be re-elected, but thinking about doing the right things for the country even if at the beginning perhaps not all will be understood ». Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defense, said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, commenting on yesterday’s keynote speech in the Chamber by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. With respect to the request for anti-aircraft defenses made to Italy by Kiev, for Crosetto it cannot be answered before Meloni talks to the other EU leaders: “Together we will decide the line for the next few months”. The 5S leader Giuseppe Conte has already declared that he will not vote on the next arms shipment to Ukraine: «On such important issues it would be better to have the Parliament united – comments the minister -. Conte will have to explain why he has decided to take a different position, given that the M5s for sending weapons voted for him ». Italy will maintain its commitment to invest up to 2% of GDP for military spending: an action that “the Italian state has taken and that the outgoing majority, including Conte, had defined with a timing that lasts five years”. However, «we will see what the public finance framework will allow. The majority is also totally compact in international political positions », Crosetto reiterates. Giorgia Meloni “knows perfectly well that she must dialogue with all European nations and build an axis with everyone to achieve the objectives”.