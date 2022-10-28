Listen to the audio version of the article

First, the indication, sent to the ministries by the Secretary General of the Prime Minister, Carlo Deodato, to call Giorgia Meloni, the first female premier in the history of the Republic, “The President of the Council”. Then, closely, the clarification, this time from sources of Palazzo Chigi: Meloni asks to be called: “The President of the Council of Ministers”.

“With reference to the note in question, with which the wording” the President of the Council of Ministers “was communicated as the title to be used for the Prime Minister, it should be noted that this formula was adopted by the offices of the Presidency as indicated as the most correct by the Office of the State Ceremonial and for Honors. However, the Prime Minister, the Hon. Giorgia Meloni, asks that the title to be used in institutional communications be “The President of the Council of Ministers”. Therefore, it is requested not to take into account the note in question, as it is replaced by the present one “.

This is what we read – according to sources from Palazzo Chigi – in a communication sent by the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Carlo Deodato who on the day sent a circular – corrected on the evening of Friday 28 October – with which he indicated how “Mr. President of the Council” the exact wording to refer to the holder of the office (Giorgia Meloni).

Meloni, I take care of bills and taxes, please call me Giorgia …

«I read that the main topic of discussion today would be internal bureaucratic circulars, more or less wrong, around the great issue of how to define the first woman Prime Minister. Go ahead. I am dealing with bills, taxes, work, certainty of the sentence, budget maneuver. As I see it, you can call me as you think, even Giorgia ». So the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Instagram intervenes on the controversy relating to the definition of her role.