Between prizes, bonuses, ranking and market pool access to the round of 16 has already yielded 60 million. And Spalletti’s rotations have increased the value of many pink cards
This is a good story and all the clubs in the world would put their signature on it. Five Champions League matches, a long time qualification for the round of 16, the real possibility of winning the first place in the group. Napoli exalts, rejoices, dreams and realizes perfectly that they have made a masterpiece: the sum guaranteed for the passage of the round, about 60 million, was used to pay most of the cards acquired last summer.