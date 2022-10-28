Home Sports Napoli, the Champions pays the market. And the new purchases have already been re-evaluated
Sports

Napoli, the Champions pays the market. And the new purchases have already been re-evaluated

by admin
Napoli, the Champions pays the market. And the new purchases have already been re-evaluated

Between prizes, bonuses, ranking and market pool access to the round of 16 has already yielded 60 million. And Spalletti’s rotations have increased the value of many pink cards

This is a good story and all the clubs in the world would put their signature on it. Five Champions League matches, a long time qualification for the round of 16, the real possibility of winning the first place in the group. Napoli exalts, rejoices, dreams and realizes perfectly that they have made a masterpiece: the sum guaranteed for the passage of the round, about 60 million, was used to pay most of the cards acquired last summer.

See also  Inventory depends on the market: the hot-rolled coil market may run in shock next week

You may also like

Gisele Bundchen filed for divorce from Tom Brady...

Cycle tourism, in Italy a market with 31...

Ye Qing is back! The UAE’s comeback four...

MMA: Bellator in Milan: Piccolotti-Barnaoui then thirteen Italians:...

Chinese Super League preview: Guoan may make mistakes...

Sinner beaten 2-0 by Medvedev in Vienna, goodbye...

Spalletti can already surpass himself in one year:...

Magic: I’m worried about the Lakers’ shooting. If...

Football predictions, Lecce-Juventus: the hosts have not won...

Tottenham, Conte: “I justify the mistakes of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy