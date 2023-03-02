Attending the 1st Session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee Members from all walks of life have reported to the conference and preparations are ready

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 2. The reporter learned from the News Center of the First Session of the Fourteenth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on the 2nd that the committee members from all walks of life who attended the meeting have registered and all preparations for the meeting have been completed.

Copyright and Disclaimer

Copyright statement: All manuscripts whose source is “Jiangsudian, Xinhua Daily and its sub-newspapers” or “Xinhua Newspaper Network” are the exclusive copyright of Xinhua Newspaper Network, and shall not be reproduced or mirrored without permission; authorized reproduction The source must be indicated as “Xinhua Newspaper Network”, and the cable header of “Xinhua Newspaper Network” must be reserved.

Disclaimer: Manuscripts reprinted on this site only represent the author’s personal views and have nothing to do with Xinhua News Agency. Its originality and the text and content stated in the article have not been confirmed by this site, and this site does not make any guarantee or commitment to the authenticity, completeness, and timeliness of this article and all or part of the content, text, and text. Readers are only for reference, and please Verify the relevant content yourself.