Home » .meme-nto .week: Toxicity of Ukrainian grain | Meme/hoax | .a week
News

.meme-nto .week: Toxicity of Ukrainian grain | Meme/hoax | .a week

by admin
.meme-nto .week: Toxicity of Ukrainian grain | Meme/hoax | .a week

the case gets an even funnier context if the conspiracy scene flaunts the norms of the EU, which it wants to leave. The dictates of Brussels are suddenly quite cool. However, the important thing remains that we are witnessing another unpleasant chapter in the hybrid war. Unfortunately, also thanks to politicization, quite successful.

But let’s start from the beginning. The imported grain should have contained a pesticide banned in the European Union since 2019. It is certainly not appropriate to underestimate the potential risks in the food chain. On the contrary. Caution is in order. And the European Union shows enormous caution in this area.

Thanks to the EU, even in Slovakia, shops withdraw specific products on a weekly basis. Food, cosmetics, textiles, toys, … . Any goods for which the state authorities have proven that the European standards for this or that substance have been exceeded.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  Massacre of the boys in Godega, who they were: Marco Da Re, the worker with a passion for the vegetable garden

You may also like

[전문] Speech by President Seok-Yeol Yoon at the...

Edict 2nd. notice Denys Elena Mosquera Moreno

The report Invest in green economy in Emilia-Romagna...

The government responds to criticism of Spanish fishermen

The history of the guacharaca split in the...

Prime Ministerial Decree of 9 September 2021 –...

Hamouchi and Al-Adawi sign a new agreement and...

For the first time, the Intersectoral Commission to...

Presentation of the “Festival of Fantasy”

The civil actor and the question of stimulating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy