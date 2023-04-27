.meme-nto .week: Toxicity of Ukrainian grain | Meme/hoax | .a week

the case gets an even funnier context if the conspiracy scene flaunts the norms of the EU, which it wants to leave. The dictates of Brussels are suddenly quite cool. However, the important thing remains that we are witnessing another unpleasant chapter in the hybrid war. Unfortunately, also thanks to politicization, quite successful.

But let’s start from the beginning. The imported grain should have contained a pesticide banned in the European Union since 2019. It is certainly not appropriate to underestimate the potential risks in the food chain. On the contrary. Caution is in order. And the European Union shows enormous caution in this area.

Thanks to the EU, even in Slovakia, shops withdraw specific products on a weekly basis. Food, cosmetics, textiles, toys, … . Any goods for which the state authorities have proven that the European standards for this or that substance have been exceeded.