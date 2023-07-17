Messi officially signs with Inter Miami and this will be his salary – EntornoInteligente

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – International soccer superstar Lionel Messi has officially signed for Inter Miami CF. The club announced this Saturday the signing of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and FIFA World Cup champion.

Jorge Mas, co-owner of the MLS club, previously told the Spanish newspaper El País that Messi will earn between $50 million and $60 million a year, according to a source.

Messi, who will occupy a Designated Player slot, has a contract with Inter Miami through the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

“I am very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States”, Messi said at a press conference. “It is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the goals we set for ourselves, and I really want to start helping here, in my new home.”

Messi is expected to make his debut on July 21 at the DRV PNK Stadium during Inter Miami’s debut in the League Cup, when they take on Liga MX’s Cruz Azul in the renewed competition between neighboring leagues. Inter Miami will also host Atlanta United on July 25 in the League Cup group stage.

Tickets for Lionel Messi’s “Presentation” on Sunday night at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale are now on sale online.

After season ticket holders claimed their free tickets, there are now a limited number of seats available to the general public.

The club has baptized the event as “La PresentaSíon” and has put on sale tickets starting at $118 starting this Saturday afternoon.

Due to the unpredictable weather in South Florida during hurricane season, the team has also warned fans that the event will take place rain or shine.

“We encourage you to come prepared for any weather conditions, for example, by wearing appropriate clothing to enhance your comfort. We believe that nothing should dampen the spirit of this exciting event, and we look forward to seeing you there, rain or shine.” Twitter.

Before Messi’s presentation, Inter Miami has promised “an exciting night of entertainment, speeches on the pitch and much more.”

Fans have reported Messi sightings in South Florida. The last one was in a parking lot on Friday. Others ran into him at a supermarket and an Italian restaurant.

To get a ticket for the event, visit the ticket page by clicking click here. The festivities begin at 6 pm ET. If you miss it in person, it will also be broadcast live in its entirety on MLS Season Pass.

Inter Miami offered fans a sneak peek of Messi in his new kit, which you can see in the video below.

