Messi will lead Argentina in a friendly match against Australia in Beijing

The Argentine embassy in China said on Monday that Lionel Messi will lead his country in a friendly match against Australia in Beijing on June 15.

In a statement, the Australian Federation confirmed the recurrence of the confrontation between the two teams after Argentina won 2-1 in the round of 16 in the World Cup last year, before Messi and his companions successfully completed the road to the title in Qatar.

Argentina tops the FIFA world rankings, while Australia ranks 29th.

Australia is preparing to return to Qatar to participate in the Asian Cup in early 2024 and is expected to play another friendly match against England at Wembley in October.

Messi dispelled doubts about his international retirement after winning the World Cup, scoring a goal in a 2-0 win over Panama and a hat-trick in a 7-0 crushing friendly victory over Curacao in a festive atmosphere among the Argentine fans last March.

