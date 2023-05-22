Nacional, Millonarios and América add up in the home runs

Atlético Nacional, América de Cali and Millonarios achieved valuable draws this Sunday in their respective visits to Deportivo Pasto, Boyacá Chicó and Independiente Medellín on the first date of the final phase of the Colombian Apertura-2023 tournament.

The green paisa and the devil from Cali drew 1-1 in two of the most difficult stadiums in the first coffee division: La Libertad in Pasto and La Independencia in Tunja, both above 2,500 meters above sea level.

The Millonarios from the capital was also ahead twice in his visit to Independiente Medellín, who fought to achieve the final tie 2-2.

With this, Group B of the semifinals registers a four-way tie between Millonarios, América, Boyacá and Medellín, all with one point.

In Group A -where Nacional and Pasto are- Rionegro Águilas, the best team in the regular phase, has not yet debuted, and will visit Alianza Petrolera on Monday.

The winners of both groups will advance to the final of the Apertura tournament, whose champion will secure a spot in the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage.

Results of the date:

– Saturday:

Independiente Medellin – Millionaires 2 – 2

Deportivo Pasto – Atletico Nacional 1 – 1

– Domingo:

Boyaca Chico – America de Cali 1 – 1

– Monday:

Oil Alliance – Rionegro Águilas

Classification:

Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

Group A

1. National Athletic 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

. Deportivo Pasto 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

3. Rionegro Águilas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

. Oil Alliance 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

1. Independent Medellin 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 0

. Millionaires 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 0

. Cali America 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

. Boyacá Chicó 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0