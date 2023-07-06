Methods of Inquiring about 2023 General College Admissions and Admission Information in Guangxi

Guangxi’s 2023 College Admissions and Admissions Process to Start Soon

On July 4, the Admissions and Examination Institute of the Autonomous Region announced that Guangxi’s general college admissions and admissions process for the year 2023 will commence soon. Starting from 16:00 on July 7, candidates can access their individual general college admissions files and admission information through three different methods, depending on the filing times of each admission batch.

The first method is through the website query. Candidates can log in to the “Guangxi Admissions and Examination Institute” website and navigate to the “Admissions Query – 2023 Ordinary College Admissions and Admissions Information Query” section. They need to enter their registration number, ID number, and mobile phone verification code (sent to their registered mobile number during college entrance exam registration) and click “Submit” to access their admission information.

The second method is through SMS query. Candidates with China Mobile and China Unicom mobile phone numbers can send a text message with the format GKDA+registration number+ID number to 106211002. Candidates with telecom mobile phone numbers can send the same type of text message to 10659600111. In both cases, candidates will be able to inquire about their individual general college enrollment and admission information. Sending text messages incurs a communication fee of 0.1 yuan per message, while receiving them is free of charge.

The third method is using the “Zhiguitong” APP. Candidates can download the app and search for “College Entrance Examination Topics”. In the “College Entrance Examination Topic Page-Admission Inquiry” section, they need to enter their registration number, ID number, and mobile phone verification code. This will provide them with access to this year’s individual general college admissions files and admission information.

In addition to these methods, candidates can also view the “Guangxi 2023 General College Admissions and Admissions Schedule” on the “Guangxi Admissions and Examination Institute” website and the official WeChat public account “Liuyuan Qingfeng”. By referring to the “estimated filing time” corresponding to their batch of volunteers, candidates can check the status information of their personal files.

To ensure a smooth admissions process and provide assistance to candidates, the Autonomous Region Admissions and Examination Institute has established a petition consultation group. Candidates can call or visit the institute’s Consulting Service Hall during working hours (8:00-12:00 am, 15:00-18:00 pm) for any admissions-related inquiries. The contact numbers are 0771-5337942 and 0771-5337943, and the address is No. 6 Liuyuan Road, Qingxiu District, Nanning City.

Candidates are also encouraged to check the “Guangxi 2023 Ordinary College Admissions Policy Questions and Answers” through the “Guangxi Admissions and Examination Institute” website and the official WeChat public account “Liuyuan Qingfeng”. This will provide them with additional information about the admissions process.

This year, the Autonomous Region Admissions and Examination Institute is dedicated to serving candidates wholeheartedly and addressing any policy-related concerns during the admission period. (Chen Yan, Yang Jinjiao)

Editors: Chen Yan, Ye Bin

