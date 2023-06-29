Metropolitan Police of Santa Marta brings joy to Taganga with the Cine al Parque program

Seeking to promote healthy fun and strengthen family integration, the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police, in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office, has carried out the successful program “Cinema al Parque” in the picturesque area of ​​Taganga.

This initiative has provided moments of happiness and entertainment to local children and adolescents.

Framed in the continuous work of civic participation and crime prevention, andhe Prevention and Citizen Education group of the Metropolitan Police has organized this event, which has been enthusiastically received by the Tagango community. The “Cinema al Parque” program has been conceived with the aim of promoting spaces for healthy recreation, while encouraging coexistence and promoting positive values.

During the day, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy an educational film projected on a giant screen. Entrance to the cinema was free for everyone present, allowing both children and adults to immerse themselves in a unique cinematographic experience. In addition, different educational games and recreational activities were organized and face painting services were offered, adding a touch of additional fun to the afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police of Santa Marta has committed to continue encouraging the creation of recreational spaces and healthy recreation for all children and adolescents in the city, regardless of their place of residence. Through strategies such as the program “Cinema in the Park”, It is sought that young people occupy their free time in productive and training activities, keeping them away from risks and offering them opportunities for their personal growth.

These initiatives are proof of the joint effort between the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police and the Mayor’s Office for generating a positive impact on society, strengthening trust between the community and the authorities. With events such as the “Cinema al Parque” program, it is shown that it is possible to build a safe and happy environment, where fun and coexistence are fundamental pillars for the development of a cohesive society.

