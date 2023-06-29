Mexican actress Talina Fernández dies at 78 after being hospitalized in an emergency – Diario La Página

On the afternoon of this June 28, the death of the Mexican actress Talina Fernández at the age of 78 was announced after being hospitalized in an emergency on the morning of this same Wednesday. The driver suffered from leukemia.

Her son Jorge ‘Coco’ Levy assured the media that were outside the hospital (before the announcement of her death) that Talina was already in very serious health at the time of her hospitalization, as she had leukemia.

“He had a disease that came on very quickly; we did not expect it, we did not see it coming, we did not know how it degenerated so much. She started out as a weakness a month ago and suddenly she turned into dysplastic myelosis and that ended up being leukemia that made her blood no longer work, ”said the producer, visibly affected.

According to the son of ‘La Dama del Buen Decir’, he explained that the disease caused her severe pain, which they sought to control, although it could not and they had to take her to the hospital, where she died hours after being admitted.

Who was Talina Fernandez?

Talina Fernández, whose nickname was “The Lady of Good Saying” for her way of expressing herself on television programs, was born in 1944 in Mexico City, and from an early age she became interested in the entertainment industry, the same in which she forged more than 50 years of experience.

He lived for a time in the United States before returning to Mexico to study at the National Institute of Cardiology, although he did not finish his career in the health area, as he wanted to dedicate himself to acting.

She was discovered by the Argentine actor Raúl Astor, who invited her to participate in the program La Cosquilla (1970), the same one in which she made her debut.

Two years later, Fernández had her acting debut on the small screen with the soap opera Las Gemelas (1972). From that moment, the popularity of the actress grew and she began to appear in other productions such as My Little Solitude (1990), You Had to Be You (1992), among others.

At the beginning of 2000, Talina Fernández went from acting to conducting with the program Hasta las mejores familias, a production in which she shared credits with Carmen Salinas. Two years later, she appeared on the show Nuestra Casa in the company of her daughter Mariana Levy, who died in 2005.

Talina currently continued her work within the entertainment industry, in 2020 she joined the Sale el Sol program, but two years later she left the program. She was also one of the Master Chef Mexico contestants in 2020. She had her own YouTube channel in which she shared interviews and anecdotes about her personal life.

