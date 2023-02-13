One day after the Government of Mexico announced that it would lead a movement against the sanctions and blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States and their allies, the Mexican authorities have defended their plans and have ruled out the possibility of creating tensions with Washington.

The Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, has denied that the announcement — made the day before by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador — causes discomfort in the United States, alleging that Mexico has different interests, according to what he has recounted in a interview with ‘La Jornada’.

“We are allies, but we do not have identical interests. Mexico is a Latin American country, we are a Spanish-speaking country and we come from very large civilizations, such as the Maya,” Ebrard asserted.

The head of Mexican diplomacy has stressed that in this position there is no desire to annoy the United States or generate friction, recalling that it is an approach that has already been transferred to US President Joe Biden on other occasions.

In this sense, Ebrard recalled that Cuba played “an important role” in the preparation of the peace talks between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN), denying the accusations that led the United States in 2021 to add to Havana to the list of sponsoring countries of international terrorism.

AIn addition, he has stressed that the blockade “has generated significant effects on the island, where there are almost eleven million inhabitants and that it causes them so much suffering,” according to what he stated before the aforementioned newspaper.

During the day on Saturday, López Obrador announced that his country will lead a movement against the sanctions and blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States and its allies.

“Mexico is going to lead a more active movement so that all the countries unite and defend the independence and sovereignty of Cuba. Nothing to treat them as a terrorist country or put them on the black list of alleged terrorist countries. Cuba is a people and a deeply humane government. Long live the dignified people of Cuba!”, announced the Mexican president after meeting in Mexico City with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel.