Mexico finds a second dead in the Rio Grande due to the buoys installed by Texas

MEXICO CITY.-

The Mexican government found a second death in the Rio Grande, which it shares with the United States, due to the buoys and the wire fence installed by Texas to prevent the passage of migrants.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) and the National Institute of Migration (INM) reported the finding in a statement early Thursday morning, just hours after another body was found in Piedras Negras, a city on the border with the US city of Eagle Pass. , Texas.

In “a separate event” from the first deceased, “a second body was found upstream by the Beta Piedras Negras Group, with approximately five kilometers of separation between the two,” the agencies specified.

So far, the two deceased people remain unidentified, the bulletin added.

The Mexican government has raised its claims against the United States for accusing Texas of violating bilateral water and human rights treaties with the buoys and the wire fence that the governor, Republican Greg Abbott, has placed in the Rio Grande to stop the migrants.

The obstructions of Texas are in a section of 305 meters in the Eagle Pass area, of which 230 meters correspond to Mexico, as denounced by the SRE, which has sent two diplomatic complaints to Washington in this regard.

In addition, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has called the new anti-immigrant barriers in Texas “advertising” and “very vulgar”, for which he has asked not to vote for Abbott.

“Mexico reiterates that the installation of said wall of wire buoys violates our sovereignty and impacts the security, integrity and human rights of migrants, and that it is an action that does not correspond to the close relationship that the governments of the United States have maintained. and Mexico”, concluded the statement from the SRE and the INM. With information from EFE