NERVOSA – New Album in September + Single “Seed Of Death”!

Thrash metal high-flyers NERVOSA announce new album ‘Jailbreak’, out September 29th, 2023 via Napalm Records! The new single “Seed Of Death” is now online!

Thrash metal heroines NERVOSA have announced their fifth album Jailbreak, out September 29th, 2023 via Napalm Records! It will be the first NERVOSA album to feature guitarist and founding member Prika Amaral on vocals, and will feature the band’s powerful new line-up, which features the immensely talented and experienced Michaela Naydenova on drums, Hel Pyre on bass and Helena Kotina on guitars is completed.

After the brilliant standalone single “Endless Ambition”, NERVOSA serves up a second foretaste of what is to come with “Seed Of Death”. Beginning with a beautiful, epic intro, “Seed Of Death” contains philosophical lyrics that explore questions about the never-ending cycle of life, addressing a pervasive theme that affects us all. Check out the captivating official music video below!

Prika Amaral about the new album:

“I’m very happy with the result of this song and our new album. I always wanted to have a song like this but it never happened for different reasons and now we can finally make it happen. Also, we were able to take even more risks and do new things. With two guitars the doors open to a whole new world of possibilities, in fact NERVOSA had two guitars in the beginning, but then we decided to go with one guitar for logistical reasons, since it would be easier to move with one less person for tours. Now NERVOSA has a much bigger structure that allowed this addition, and we are really enjoying this moment of the band. The process of writing this record was the most fun and brought the most musicality, enriching the band.

Helena Kotina adds:

“I think Jailbreak is NERVOSA’s most revolutionary record, both musically and lyrically. It was a very challenging process but at the same time very constructive. We were able to take care of every detail until we obtained the best result.”

Jailbreak Tracklist:

1 Endless Ambition

2 To suffocate

3 Ungrateful

4 Seed Of Death

5 Jailbreak

6 Sacrifice

7 Behind The Wall

8 Kill Or Die

9 When The Truth Is A Lie (feat. Gary Holt)

10 Superstition Failed (feat. Lena Scissorhands)

11 Gates To The Fall

12 Elements Of Sin

13 Nail The Coffin

Like an unstoppable steamroller, full-throttle thrashers NERVOSA break the boundaries with their new studio album Jailbreak! With their previous album “Perpetual Chaos” (2.8 million plays on Spotify), NERVOSA not only secured their first chart positions (#18 GER Official Album Charts, #6 US Hard Music Albums, #9 US Top New Artist Albums Charts), but also also performed at some of Europe’s biggest festivals such as Copenhell, Resurrection, MetalDays, Summer Breeze, Wacken Open Air, and many more.

Among the various themes of jailbreak is the message to free yourself from anything and everything that keeps you from doing exactly what you want to do. It encourages the listener to be proud of who they are and to have faith in themselves and the strength that lies within them. The album begins with the call for ‘Endless Ambition’, a track released back in early 2023 that served as the first harbinger of everything to come on the album. The track immediately shows Amaral’s incredibly powerful attitude and talent as a frontwoman. The raging “Suffocare,” which explores various aspects of toxic relationships, and “Ungrateful” continue the path of the intense opening track. The unrelenting title track “Jailbreak” attacks with a thrash metal chorus and frenzied guitar solos. As a special treat, NERVOSA spice up the intense track “When The Truth Is A Lie” with an impressive guest contribution from legendary EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt, while INFECTED RAIN/DEATH DEALER UNION singer Lena Scissorhands delivers another strong guest contribution by providing her vocals on “Superstition Failed” borrows. “Elements of Sin” features some of the album’s craziest guitar work and thundering vocals before the uncontrollable closing track “Nail The Coffin” closes the 13-track album with a powerful thrash banger.

As befits NERVOSA, the album’s lyrics comment on our society in a direct, critical manner, with messages conveyed through intense, fast-twitch, raw soundscapes. On “Jailbreak” the band continues their collaboration with Martin Furia, who produced the quartet’s successful previous albums. With this album, NERVOSA honors the fans with another masterpiece of thrash metal!

Experience NERVOSA Live in 2023:

31.07.23 SI – Podkraj Pri Velenje / Metal Days 2023

02.08.23 DE – Wacken / Wacken Open Air 2023

04.08.23 PT – Vagos / Vagos Metal Fest 2023

12.08.23 DE – Büdesheim / Krawall’O Rock

18.08.23 CZ – Moravský Krumlov / Rock Castle 2023

08/19/23 DE – Dinkelsbühl / Summer Breeze Open Air 2023

02.09.23 GR – Agrinio / Metal Union Festival 2023

03.09.23 GR – Athens / GIMME SHELTER OPEN AIR FEST

05.10.23 MX – Santiago De Querétaro / Chihuahuas Bar

06.10.23 MX – Mexico City / Hendrix Bar

07.10.23 MX – Torreon / Vertigo

08.10.23 MX – Monterrey / Nandas 78 Bar Barrio Antiguo

10.12.23 MX – Guadalajara / Nine hundred and seven

13.10.23 MX – Chihuahua / Rocktezuma

14.10.23 MX – Juárez / Hysteria bar

29.01.24 US – Port of Miami / 70000TONS OF METAL 2024

NERVOSA is:

Prika Amaral – Vocals and guitars

Helena Kotina – Guitars

Hel Pyre – Bass

Michaela Naydenova – Drums

