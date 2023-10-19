Miami Beach Implements New Ordinance Allowing Arrests of Homeless Individuals Who Decline Shelter

New Ordinance in Miami Beach Allows Arrests of Homeless People Who Refuse Shelter

By [Your Name]

Miami Beach will soon implement a new ordinance that permits the arrest of homeless individuals who sleep in public places and refuse to stay in a shelter. The legislation was approved by the Miami Beach City Commission and will come into effect within the next 10 days. Under this new rule, authorities will no longer be required to notify individuals before their arrest, according to The Miami Herald.

The ordinance has gained support from Mayor Dan Gelber and Commissioners Alex Fernández, Kristen Rosen González, and Steven Meiner. These officials emphasize that arrests will only be made if there are vacant beds in shelters. Rosen González, in particular, stressed that the objective of this measure is to find a solution for a population that often lives by its own rules and disregards local laws, as reported by The Miami Herald.

However, not all commissioners are in favor of the new ordinance. Commissioners Ricky Arriola, David Richardson, and Laura Domínguez voted against it. Arriola expressed his belief that the city should focus on finding ways to increase the availability of affordable housing instead of criminalizing homelessness.

The high cost of housing in Miami Beach has posed significant challenges for the city, especially for its homeless population. Over the past decade, the number of affordable housing units has dwindled while housing costs have skyrocketed. With the implementation of this new ordinance, the situation for the homeless is expected to become even more difficult.

Miami Beach has allocated $7.6 million in its budget to provide necessary services and law enforcement related to homelessness. Additionally, the city plans to invest $2 million to create 45 permanent housing units and 10 shelter beds for its homeless population, albeit in locations outside the city.

Opposition to the new ordinance has also emerged. Tracy Slavens, a board member of the Lotus House shelter, expressed her concerns, stating that such a measure could adversely affect the homeless community. Slavens argued that the ordinance could result in criminal records, hindering homeless individuals from securing employment or renting an apartment. Rachel Prestipino, Vice President of Policy and Community Engagement for Catalyst Miami, has described the ordinance as a form of criminalizing homelessness.

Despite its passing, there are worries that this new ordinance may open the door to potential legal challenges. The implementation will occur ten days after its approval through a 4-3 vote in the city commission.

As the new ordinance prepares to go into effect, the future remains uncertain for Miami Beach’s homeless population. While some believe it is a necessary step towards tackling the issue of homelessness, critics argue that the focus should be on providing affordable housing rather than resorting to arrests and potential long-term consequences for individuals.

Share this: Facebook

X

