Noboa will travel to Spain to meet with investors

Daniel Noboa will do from this Thursday to Spain his first trip as president-elect of Ecuador, after having won last Sunday the second round of the presidential elections against Correísta Luisa González, as confirmed to EFE by a source from his team.

Noboa, 35 years old, will make this international trip before the requested meeting of the State Security Council, which in principle will be held next week to receive intelligence reports on the situation in the country in this matter, where it faces a serious crisis of violence attributed to organized crime.

The young businessman, a member of one of the richest families in Ecuador and son of the five-time presidential candidate Álvaro Noboa, began on Tuesday to prepare the transfer of the Executive with a meeting held with the outgoing president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, in the presidential Palace of Carondelet.

The dates of Noboa’s trip to Spain have not yet been publicly released, nor the agenda he will maintain.

Maintain as many relationships as possible

During the electoral campaign, Noboa has expressed himself in favor of maintaining the greatest possible relations with all countries, especially with Ecuador’s main partners in trade and investment.

In this regard, Spain occupies a paramount place, as it is the first destination for Ecuadorian exports within the European Union (EU) and is the second country in foreign direct investment in Ecuador, as Lasso highlighted last week during the celebration of the Spanish community for its national holiday.

Noboa will have a brief mandate in Ecuador of approximately 15 months, as he is expected to take office in December and hold it until May 2025, thus completing the 2021-2025 period that Lasso should have completed if he had not applied last May. the “crossed death”.

With this constitutional mechanism, Lasso decided to leave office early by forcing an extraordinary electoral process that Noboa won, in exchange for dissolving the National Assembly (Parliament), which was controlled by the opposition and which, under the leadership of Correismo, sought dismiss him in a political trial where he was accused of alleged embezzlement (embezzlement).

The elected president, the second youngest in the country’s democratic history, has announced that he will focus on addressing security and employment, as he will receive a country with an unprecedented wave of violence in the streets, a growing fiscal deficit and, as As a consequence, a departure of Ecuadorians from the country that has not stopped since the pandemic. EFE

